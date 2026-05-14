 Mumbai Man Arrested In ₹17.5 Crore Cheating Case Involving Actor Javed Jaffrey’s Wife Habiba
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Mumbai Man Arrested In ₹17.5 Crore Cheating Case Involving Actor Javed Jaffrey’s Wife Habiba

Mumbai Police’s Property Cell arrested Nishit Patel in connection with an alleged Rs 17.5 crore cheating case involving Habiba Jafrrey, wife of actor Javed Jaffrey. Officials said the arrest followed a complaint accusing Patel of financial fraud. Police have not yet disclosed complete details of the alleged scam and said further findings are expected as the investigation continues.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
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Mumbai Man Arrested In ₹17.5 Crore Cheating Case Involving Actor Javed Jaffrey’s Wife |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Property Cell arrested a man, Nishit Patel, in connection with an alleged cheating case involving Rs 17.5 crore. Patel is accused of duping Habiba Jafrrey, the wife of actor Javed Jaffrey, in a major financial fraud case.

According to officials, the arrest was made following an investigation by the Property Cell after a complaint was lodged alleging that Patel had cheated Habiba Jafri of Rs 17.50 crore. Police are yet to disclose the complete details of the alleged fraud.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and police record statements from concerned parties connected to the case.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

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