Mumbai Man Arrested In ₹17.5 Crore Cheating Case Involving Actor Javed Jaffrey’s Wife Habiba

Mumbai Man Arrested In ₹17.5 Crore Cheating Case Involving Actor Javed Jaffrey’s Wife |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Property Cell arrested a man, Nishit Patel, in connection with an alleged cheating case involving Rs 17.5 crore. Patel is accused of duping Habiba Jafrrey, the wife of actor Javed Jaffrey, in a major financial fraud case.

According to officials, the arrest was made following an investigation by the Property Cell after a complaint was lodged alleging that Patel had cheated Habiba Jafri of Rs 17.50 crore. Police are yet to disclose the complete details of the alleged fraud.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and police record statements from concerned parties connected to the case.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

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