Mumbai: Man arrested for duping car owners on OLX

Mumbai: The Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Cranch on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man for duping OLX customers. Police recovered two cars from the accused, Mohammad Ayaz Sayyad, a Borivali resident. As per the Crime Branch, Sayyad used to target OLX, an online marketplace, customers. Sayyad used to pose as prospec­tive buyer and contacted the car owners, who pposted adds on OLX to sell their car. He would fix a meet with owners in hotels and agree to buy their car, so would ask to come with a car and papers.

When the owners would meet him, Sayyad used to check the papers and buy the vehicle by giving 20% in cash and the rest via cheque. To make the owners believe him, he produced documents like PAN and Aadhaar. Sayyad ensured the owners gave him the RTO NOC, so he could sell the car. After the deal, Sayyad took the car and sold it to someone else, which he bought earlier by giving 20% of the fixed amount. When the original owner tried to encash the cheque, it got bounced. When the owner tried to locate him via the documents he realised, documents were forged.

Police received complaints from Mumbai and Thane of many OLX customers who were duped in similar fashion. On Thursday, Property Cell receives information of Sayyad coming to Powai after which he was arrested. Police said Sayyad was arrested previously in six cases of cheating car owners in similar way and was released on bail recently. After coming out of jail, Sayyad duped 5 people from Goregaon, Oshiwara, MIDC and Bangur Nagar and Ulhasnagar.