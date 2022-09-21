Mumbai: Malaria cases surge 62%, dengue sees 16% rise | Photo by Pexels

Mumbai continues to witness a spurt in monsoon ailments in the last seven days. There has been a 62 per cent surge in malaria cases, followed by a 16 per cent rise in cases of dengue. Experts have warned the cases will be on the rise in the coming days and have urged citizens to refrain from self-medicating.

Between September 5 and 11, the number of dengue cases stood at 51, while there were 118 malaria cases on record. However, the period between September 12 and 18 saw the cases jump to 59 and 191, respectively. Hepatitis cases which stood at 10 the previous week, jumped to 31, while cases of gastroenteritis saw a marginal rise from 83 to 87.

Cases of Leptospirosis dropped from 12 to 9, while H1N1 (swine flu) cases saw a rise from 0 to 3 during the period of review.