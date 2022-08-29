Mumbai: Malad woman lodges complaint against loan sharks | Photo: Representative Image

A 33-year-old woman who is in the beauty parlour business on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Kurar police stating that money was being credited to her bank account by a mobile loan application without having requested any loan. The woman further stated that loan recovery agents working for the app had been threatening to malign her image by sending morphed, obscene photographs of her to her contacts.



According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Kurar village in Malad. On August 20, she was browsing Facebook for information on loan apps and came across a link. As soon as the complainant clicked on the link, an app was downloaded on her phone. She then opened the app and completed the verification process by sharing her photograph, bank account, PAN, and Aadhar details.



Even though the woman had not applied for any loan, Rs 1,100 was credited to her bank account. On August 26, she received a message asking her to repay Rs 2,000 in a bank account mentioned in the message. The woman repaid the amount but soon realised that Rs 2,610 got credited to her bank account despite her not requesting any loan. To avoid harassment, the complainant repaid the fresh loan amount as well, police said.





However, on August 28, she received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, asking her to repay Rs 4,500, following which she blocked the number. After some time, the complainant received another WhatsApp message from a different number, threatening to send morphed obscene photographs of her to her contacts if she didn't comply. The woman then approached the police and filed a complaint.