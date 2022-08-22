Mumbai: Malad man arrested for ‘derogatory’ WhatsApp status on Prophet Mohammed

Representational Pic |

A 30-year-old man was detained by police in the Mumbai district of Malad (east) on August 21 for reportedly using offensive material about the Prophet Mohammed as his WhatsApp status.

A lawyer named Salim Choudhari informed the Dindoshi police on August 19 that he had heard about the "derogatory" status—which included pictures and a video—from a friend. A magistrate's court ordered the accused, a real estate agent, to spend the next two days in police custody.

An FIR was filed on charges under Information Technology Act sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious emotions) and 67A as a result of Choudhari attaching screenshots of the content to his complaint (transmitting material containing sexually explicit act).

Two people were recently slain over social media posts about the Prophet, one in Rajasthan's Udaipur and the other in Maharashtra's Amravati.

In Maharashtra, 11 social media users who reportedly supported banned BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made offensive remarks about the Prophet, are the targets of seven FIRs and four non-cognisable complaints. They are accused of killing someone, attempting to kill someone, rioting, assault, abuse, and making threats.

Recently, on June 28, a tailor Kanhaiyalal Kumar was beheaded by two men inside his shop in Udaipur in the broad daylight, while a chemist shop owner Umesh Kolhe was killed by several men in Amravati on June 21.

Investigators so far believe that the chemist was killed allegedly in retaliation for a social media post supporting BJP's Nupur Sharma who had made controversial comments on the Prophet in a television debate.

In the Udaipur case, the assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

(With inputs from ANI)