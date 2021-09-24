e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,320 new cases, 61 deaths, 4,050 recoveriesCentre announces 'vaccination at home' for differently-abled, directs States/UTs to make arrangements
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 07:53 AM IST

Mumbai: Major theatre chains representatives meet Sanjay Raut to discuss re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra

ANI
Mumbai: Major theatre chains representatives meet Sanjay Raut to discuss re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra | ANI

Mumbai: Major theatre chains representatives meet Sanjay Raut to discuss re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra | ANI

Advertisement

Key representatives of major theatre chains from Maharashtra met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday in Mumbai to appeal and discuss the re-opening of the theatres in Maharashtra.

Among the key representatives were Dr Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and Managing Director of Pen Studios and Sanjay Marudhar, from Pen Marudhar.

During the discussion, Raut, MP, assured his support to the film industry and also conveyed that a solution would be found soon.

Along with Dr Jayantilal and Marudhar, the meeting was attended by key theatre representatives from Maharashtra including Kamal Gianchandani, President of Multiplex Association of India and CEO, PVR Pictures; Alok Tandon - CEO, Inox leisure Ltd; Devang Sampat - CEO, Cinepolis India and Thomas Dsouza - Sr. VP Programming, PVR Cinemas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 07:53 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal