Mumbai: Major platform extension project at CSMT progresses rapidly, enhancing capacity & convenience

Photo Credit: ANI

In a major development, the platform extension work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai is progressing rapidly, with around 80 percent of the civil work completed. Once the project is finished, passengers will be able to board 24-coach trains on platforms 10, 11, 12, and 13, significantly increasing the carrying capacity of these platforms.

"We are targeting to complete the platform extension work of CSMT by the end of this year. Once finished, CSMT will have enhanced infrastructure to handle the increased passenger load and offer improved convenience to commuters," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway.

Currently, platforms 10 and 11 can handle only 13-coach trains, while platforms 12 and 13 can accommodate 17-coach trains.

Project progress: Around 80% of civil work completed, allowing for 24 coachs

After the completion of the extension work, all these four platforms will be able to accommodate longer trains up to 24 coaches. This will not only increase the capacity but also eliminate the need to divert long-distance trains to other stations like Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) due to a shortage of long platforms.

CSMT, being the busiest station in Mumbai, handles the operations of 45 pairs of long-distance trains and over 1000 local trains. With a daily footfall of around 10.5 lakh passengers, the platform extension project is crucial to meet the growing demands of the station.

"The platform extension work involves dismantling and shifting existing railway lines and undertaking extensive civil work. However, one of the most challenging aspects of the project is to keep the outstation and local traffic moving smoothly without any cancellations," said an official of CR.

Changes to existing yard lines

"In addition to the platform extension, the project also includes yard remodeling to accommodate the longer trains. This requires changes to the existing yard lines at CSMT. The work is being carried out simultaneously with the platform extension to ensure a seamless transition," he said.

The estimated cost of this massive project is Rs 62.43 crore. The project, which was originally sanctioned in 2015-16, aims to extend platforms 10 and 11 by 382 meters and platforms 12 and 13 by 305 meters. This also involves pushing the yard slightly towards the north, necessitating yard remodeling.

According to a CR official, the work is being executed in two phases. The first phase includes the extension of platforms 10 and 11 from their current length of 298 meters to 680 meters. In the second phase, platforms 12 and 13, which are currently 385 meters long, will be extended to 690 meters. These extensions will enable the accommodation of longer trains and enhance the operational efficiency of the station.

"The ongoing work includes the removal of overhead wire masts, signaling equipment, and various engineering obstructions such as pit lines and washing pits. Additionally, 18 turnouts are being dismantled to facilitate the platform extension. The second phase also involves the removal of signaling equipment, overhead wire infrastructure, and track turnouts," said an official of CR who is monitoring the project.

"Currently, CSMT has 18 platforms. Out of these, 7 platforms are reserved for suburban train operation, and the rest (8 to 18) are being used for long-distance train operations (Express trains)," said a CR official.