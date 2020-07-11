Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at shopping centre in Borivali; no one hurt

A level 2 fire broke out at around 3 am on Saturday at Indiraprastha Shopping Centre in Borivali. The fire intensified into a Level 4 fire at around 6 am. No casualties reported.
The fire was confined to the ground floor of the building but later spread all across the first floor. Mumbai fire brigade officials are at the location trying to douse the flames. Around 14 fire engines and 13 jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. More details awaited.
Earlier on July 1, a fire broke out in a seven-storey commercial building at Hiranandani Garden in Mumbai’s Powai area. The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the building around 6.15 a.m. and spread to the electric wiring, installations and cables, false ceiling of an office, and split AC unit in 3,000 square feet area. Five fire engines, a foam tender, and four jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
