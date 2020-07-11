Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at shopping centre in Borivali; no one hurt

A level 2 fire broke out at around 3 am on Saturday at Indiraprastha Shopping Centre in Borivali. The fire intensified into a Level 4 fire at around 6 am. No casualties reported.

The fire was confined to the ground floor of the building but later spread all across the first floor. Mumbai fire brigade officials are at the location trying to douse the flames. Around 14 fire engines and 13 jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. More details awaited.