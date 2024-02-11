Mumbai: Mahindra Blues Festival Kicked Off On Saturday At Bandra's Mehboob Studios; Women Rock The Spotlight

Mehboob Studios in Bandra witnessed an almost sacred communion of blues as the two-day annual Mahindra Blues festival started on Saturday. The festival took a remarkable turn this year, shining a spotlight on the prowess of women in music, with a lineup celebrating femininity in all its fierce and tender glory.

Programmes in the opening day

Opening the day at the Soul Strat Saloon, rocker Tipriti Kharbangar and Mumbai's Kanchan Daniel lit the stage not just with their music but with their presence. Tipriti, hailing from Shillong in Meghalaya, has long been celebrated for her soul-piercing vocals and guitar skills, while Kanchan is known for her gritty, raw voice that seems to embody the spirit of the blues itself. Taking the excitement a notch higher, US-based singer and saxophonist Vanessa Collier wielded her sax like a wand.

#Day1 schedule 👇



See you at Mehboob Studios today! pic.twitter.com/dnjuAIbCPo — Mahindra Blues (@mahindrablues) February 10, 2024

After belting out hits like 'Licorice Fly' and 'Love Comes To Town', she dedicated her track 'Two Parts Sugar, One Part Lime' to her mother. “My mother had her tender side, but she was also a fiercely protective mama bear,” she quipped.

The Garden stage was graced by Big Bang Blues, the band hunt winners, whose name already hints at the cosmic explosion of sound the boys from Delhi bring. Their performance was a journey through the blues spectrum, touching on its every hue with skill and passion.

Closing the night on the Polka Dot Parlour stage was Dana Fuchs, who captivated the audience with her blend of rock and blues.

The event's second day (Sunday) promises more musical alchemy, with the scheduled performance of American guitarist and singer-songwriter Samantha Fish. Kanakia Beatz and the Nanhi Kali Choir will take the Garden stage. Closing the night at the Polka Dot Parlour will be Chicago Hall of Fame legend Sheryl Youngblood.