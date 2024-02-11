 Mumbai: Mahindra Blues Festival Kicked Off On Saturday At Bandra's Mehboob Studios; Women Rock The Spotlight
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Mahindra Blues Festival Kicked Off On Saturday At Bandra's Mehboob Studios; Women Rock The Spotlight

Mumbai: Mahindra Blues Festival Kicked Off On Saturday At Bandra's Mehboob Studios; Women Rock The Spotlight

On the very first day, Mahindra Blues music festival scripted history with an all-women line-up

Kasmin FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
article-image

Mehboob Studios in Bandra witnessed an almost sacred communion of blues as the two-day annual Mahindra Blues festival started on Saturday. The festival took a remarkable turn this year, shining a spotlight on the prowess of women in music, with a lineup celebrating femininity in all its fierce and tender glory.

Programmes in the opening day

Opening the day at the Soul Strat Saloon, rocker Tipriti Kharbangar and Mumbai's Kanchan Daniel lit the stage not just with their music but with their presence. Tipriti, hailing from Shillong in Meghalaya, has long been celebrated for her soul-piercing vocals and guitar skills, while Kanchan is known for her gritty, raw voice that seems to embody the spirit of the blues itself. Taking the excitement a notch higher, US-based singer and saxophonist Vanessa Collier wielded her sax like a wand.

After belting out hits like 'Licorice Fly' and 'Love Comes To Town', she dedicated her track 'Two Parts Sugar, One Part Lime' to her mother. “My mother had her tender side, but she was also a fiercely protective mama bear,” she quipped.

The Garden stage was graced by Big Bang Blues, the band hunt winners, whose name already hints at the cosmic explosion of sound the boys from Delhi bring. Their performance was a journey through the blues spectrum, touching on its every hue with skill and passion.

Read Also
Musician Sheryl Youngblood Speaks About Performing In India At The Mahindra Blues Festival
article-image

Closing the night on the Polka Dot Parlour stage was Dana Fuchs, who captivated the audience with her blend of rock and blues.

The event's second day (Sunday) promises more musical alchemy, with the scheduled performance of American guitarist and singer-songwriter Samantha Fish. Kanakia Beatz and the Nanhi Kali Choir will take the Garden stage. Closing the night at the Polka Dot Parlour will be Chicago Hall of Fame legend Sheryl Youngblood.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sameer Wankhede Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Quashing Of ED Case

Sameer Wankhede Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Quashing Of ED Case

Mumbai News: FIR Filed After Anonymous Emailer Threatens To Blow Up Office Of US Consulate General...

Mumbai News: FIR Filed After Anonymous Emailer Threatens To Blow Up Office Of US Consulate General...

Special TADA Court Requests Supreme Court Records For Trial Against 3rd Accused In 1993 Blast Case

Special TADA Court Requests Supreme Court Records For Trial Against 3rd Accused In 1993 Blast Case

Mumbai: Baha'i Community Brings Cheers To Underprivileged Children Battling With Cancer

Mumbai: Baha'i Community Brings Cheers To Underprivileged Children Battling With Cancer

Mumbai: Interstate Gang In Monkey Caps, Infamous For Dacoity & Robbery, Busted By Ghatkopar Police

Mumbai: Interstate Gang In Monkey Caps, Infamous For Dacoity & Robbery, Busted By Ghatkopar Police