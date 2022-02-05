Mumbai: Mahim residents demand crime-free beach after dead body found at Chowpatty

Recently, after a 21-year-old boy's dead body was found at Mahim beach or Chowpatty, local residents have demanded a crime free-zone at the beach area. However, the police claim regular patrolling is ongoing. The police are further planning to increase CCTV camera's and foot and ATV bike patrolling on the beach to stop any such anti-social activities.

The citizens who are regularly complaining about drug addicts claim that the beautification of the beach has turned into a hotspot for couples to indulge in indecent behaviour.

Irfan Machiwala, a social activist from Mahim claims the residents are fed up with druggists and the vulgarity going on at the Mahim Beach.

"The recent murder at the beach had shocked the citizens who are questioning the authorities over the insecurity and unsafe beach," he said.

Machiwala claims it's embarrassing that the incident took place just near the headquarters of the coastal police station situated near the Reti bunder area.

"The local police patrol daily at 7 pm during sunset. The bolero jeep takes round on the beach asking people to move out. But why don't they order a patrol every hour? We can see places like Girgaum and Juhu Chowpatty patrolling through horse and ATV bikes. Mahim beach is a low profile place. Why don't the authorities engage in such a deployment at Mahim beach," asked Machiwala who claims citizens do a cleanup drive to keep the beach clean. "But if the police increase the patrolling it will help in cleaning the nuisance of addicts and vulgarity," he added.

He said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted a raid at the beach in July 2021 wherein they managed to arrest a drug peddler who was caught with hashish worth Rs 10 lakhs. "The agency also caught 15 teenagers for consumption. These kids were brought in front of their parents and counsel," he added.

Pranay Ashok, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 said, "Our officials are regularly patrolling on the beach area. We are also coordinating with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation for the illumination of the beach. In the coming days, we will see that more CCTV cameras are installed in the area. Also, foot and ATV bike patrolling will be done frequently," he added.

"We will see that a team focuses on consumption cases. We will also take help from active citizens who regularly give feedback and help the police in curbing the crime by staying alert," he added.

Farooque Dhala, a social activist from the Mahim residents' group said the higher authorities like DGP and Mumbai police commissioner should form teams of personnel from the coastal, local and crime branch sleuths. "The team should especially target the drug addicts and couples for the allegedly indecent behaviour on the sand and stones near the beach," he added.

Abdul Sattar Motiwala, a resident of Savera housing society nearby said the ground patrolling in plainclothes will help catch the couple indulging in lewd behaviour on the beach."

Asif Bilakhia, also a resident of the Savera housing Society building said, "Seafront buildings residents at Mahim beach can see vulgarity and open sex through their windows which is not good for their children," he added.

