Mumbai: Mahim Records 55% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM, Worli At 47%; Check Here Voting Percentages For City & Suburbs For Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Assembly Polls |

Mumbai: Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am and millions of people have stepped out to cast their vote. Across the state 58.22 per cent voting has been recorded till 5 pm, while in Mumbai City and Suburbs 49.07 and 51.76 per cent voter turnout is recorded respectively.

As per the data provided by the BMC, as of 5.30 pm, Mahim constituency has recorded 55.23 per cent voter turnout and Worli recorded 47.5 per cent. While, Bhandup West has recorded the highest voting percentage with 60.18. Colaba constituency has recorded lowest with 41.64 per cent.

Check below the data provided by the BMC for voting percentages across 36 constituencies including Mumbai City and Suburbs.

All eyes are who will lead in the capital city, Mumbai and all eyes are on several high-profile constituencies like Mahim and Worli. Notably, MNS's Amit Thackeray is contesting from Mumbai's Mahim and Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray is contesting from Worli. Mumbai has total 36 constituencies, including City and Suburbs.

Meanwhile, as of 3 pm, Maharashtra recorded 45.33 per cent voter turnout. Among the total 36 districts of Maharashtra, as of 3 pm, Gadchiroli recorded the highest voting percentage with 62.99, followed by Gondia at 53.99 per cent. While, Mumbai City and Suburbs have recorded 39.34 and 40.89 per cent respectively. Thane has recorded the lowest with 38.94 per cent till 3pm.