Mumbai: MahaRERA launches helpline numbers - check here

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority(MahaRERA) has established citizens call centre/helpdesk recently. In order to resolve queries of hombuyers related to various services this system has been set up. It is fully equipped with toll free number -- 1800 2103770 and PRI No.022 - 69157100 which will be operational from 7 am to 11 pm - except on Govemment Holidays and Sundays.

According to the MahaRERA Secretary Dr. Vasant Prabhu issued circular, Section (3) of the Act mandates the authority to operationalise a web based online system for submitting applications for registration of projects. Accordingly, it had digitized all its services including project & agent registration, complaints management, project extensions, project Corrections etc. Whereas MahaRERA had established an in-house Helpdesk to handhold citizens and resolve queries related to various services. However, there was a need to enhance the capacity and systems of the Help Desk System.

In recent times, the MahaRERA had made some crucial decisions such as it blacklisted 644 housing projects in the state for not meeting project deadlines and prohibited them from sales, advertisements. These projects were supposed to be completed and handed over to homebuyers in 2017 and 2018. Similarly, considering the pandemic situation it invoked the force majeure provision to give a six-month extension for real estate projects whose completion date, revised completion date or extended completion date expired on or after April 15, 2021.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:45 PM IST