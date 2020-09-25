Mumbai: Maharashtra panel to give Gateway of India a new look to attract tourists

The iconic Gateway of India and the surrounding area will soon wear a new look to attract more tourists. The Maharashtra Government on Friday has set up a seven-member committee headed by the Principal Secretary of the Tourism Development Valsa Nair Singh to make recommendations on an integrated development.

This was necessitated as the monument and 100-meter area around it is looked after by the Department of Archaeology while the plaza or shopping area by the BMC. Further, the Jetty and surrounding area come under the Mumbai Port Trust and the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

Singh told FPJ, “The government proposes to implement an integrated development plan comprising renovation and up-gradation of the area. The focus will be also on the preservation of the Gateway of India monument. Instead, with these multiple agencies having their individual plans, it was decided to have one so that the respective departments and agencies will pool financial resources and manpower for its implementation.” She said it will be a joint effort to preserve the monument and its grandeur, improve beautification of the area with easy entry and exit points. Singh said the department proposes to organise light and sound shows every day between 7 pm and 8 pm for the tourists and visitors.