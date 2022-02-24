Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad reiterates support to slum-dwellers along railway tracks

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had objected to the eviction notices served by the railways on thousands of slum dwellers near railway tracks, on Thursday assured that the state government’s support saying the if the railways want to rehabilitate the slums it should do so as per the state government’s slum rehabilitation policy. Awhad, who chaired meeting with the officials from the state government and the railways, suggested that the railways should send the proposal to the Centre accordingly.

Awhad’s meeting took place days after he had met the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnawand his deputy Raosaheb Danve offering his department’s desire to rehabilitate slums along railway tracks, said the

railway authorities should send a proposal to the Centre for rehabilitation as per the slum rehabilitation scheme of the state government. ‘’Slum redevelopment started in 1995. According to the state government resolution of 2018, slums are protected till 2011. Therefore, slums adjacent to the railway tracks which have been erected before are protected,’’ he added.

‘’If these slums are to be removed, the Slum Rehabilitation Act will have to be amended as the state government has not made any distinction about the location of the slums. If the slums are protected till 2011, then there won’t be any change,’’ said Awhad. He clarified that the state government cannot take financial responsibility for the slums built due to neglect by the railways. ‘’The state government will not take this responsibility under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other schemes,’’ he added.

Earlier, Awhad had protested the eviction notices saying that ‘’Nobody can throw them on the road. We will not allow this to happen.’’

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:25 PM IST