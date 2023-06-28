Mumbai: Maharashtra Industries Get ₹40k Cr Shot In The Arm For Mega Projects

The Cabinet sub-committee on Industries granted permissions to mega projects worth ₹40,000 crore of investment at its meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said adding that the projects will generate 1.20 lakh jobs.

"We have cleared projects in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Raigad and Navi Mumbai areas. They include the first electric vehicle and battery project worth ₹12,482 crore at Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, while the proposed Gems and Jewellery Park at Mahape in Navi Mumbai too has been granted the status of mega project," CM Shinde told reporters after the fifth meeting of this sub committee under him at the Sahyadri state guest house.

Proposal to make electric vehicles and batteries

Gogoro India Pvt Ltd has proposed to make electric vehicles and batteries at Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The company has also proposed to develop infrastructure for battery swapping stations. This is the first of this kind of project in India. The company has agreed to develop 12,000 battery swapping stations which is expected to add to the infrastructure for the electric vehicles and give a boost to its use.

Ether Energy also takes initiative

Ether Energy, a well known name in the field of electric two wheelers, too had proposed production of EVs as well as batteries at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar at a cost of ₹865 crore. The project too got nod today as a mega project. The project is expected to develop supplier ecosystem in the state, a senior CMO official said after the meeting.

Pinnacle Mobility is another company which got nod for their electric bus and battery project worth ₹776 crore at Pune. Apart from EVs, Pinnacle is also expected to develop technologically advanced commercial vehicles with Hydrogen-fuel cells. The project is expected to help Pune develop into a Hydrogen-fuel hub in near future, the official said.

Apart from these projects related to EV and batteries, the ₹2,700 crore project of Chemiserve and ₹2,033 crore project of Smartchem Technologies at Raigad; ₹500 crore investment project of General Polyfilms at Nandurbar; ₹544 crore project of Wipro Pari Robotics at Satara and Ganraj Ispat's project worth ₹110 crore at Ahmednagar too got nod at today's meeting.

Gems and Jewellery Park at Mhape

The Gems and Jewellery Art Promotion Council (GJEPC) has proposed to develop Gems and Jewellery Park at Mhape in Navi Mumbai. The project will be developed on 21 acres of land where 1,354 business and industry establishments will start operating. The project is expected to attract an investment of ₹20,000 crore in the field of integrated facilities for the gems and jewellery sector and also expected to generate 1 lakh jobs. The project is also expected to lay thrust on lab grown diamonds which is a very rapidly developing sub sector of the industry.