Mumbai: Maharashtra govt to install 6,000 rain water harvesting pits across city

Maharashtra government is planning to install 6,000 rain water harvesting percolation pits across Mumbai under the 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyaan' as part of water conversation initiative.

Brand Ambassador of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyaan Subhajit Mukherjee, who is the brain behind the initiative said, the BMC is installing 250 such pits in various civic body gardens currently as a pilot project following which 6,000 such pits will be installed in next three months.

Subhajit Mukherjee said, rain water harvesting has been given a top priority in Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan where all the local administrations have been working together with government officials, NGOs and social groups to implement the project, according to AIR report.

Mukherjee said, rain water percolation pit is a simple mechanism where a pit is constructed to store rain water which then gradually penetrates into the soil.

Mukherji said, BMC’s Superintendent for gardens Jitendra Pardesi has taken the initiative to install these pits in various municipal gardens to make people aware about the mechanism to turn it into a citizen’s movement.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 03:44 PM IST