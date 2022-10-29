Mumbai: Maharashtra Government temporarily stays recruitment of 14,956 police constables citing administrative reason

Maharashtra Government temporarily stays recruitment of 14,956 police constables citing administrative reason. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has put a stay on the mega recruitment of 14956 police constables till further orders. The government was to commence the recruitment on November 1.

However, Director General of Police (Training and special squads) Sanjay Kumar on Saturday issued a notification saying that ‘’The requirement for the police constables and armed constables in the state reserve police force has been stayed till further orders due to administrative reasons.’’

The government is expected to take a decision next week on the declaration of a fresh date.

The government should soon declare the new recruitment date

The state government’s move has been attacked by the NCP spokesman, Ravi Varpe, who said, ‘’Shinde-Fadnavis government should soon declare the new recruitment date. On the one hand, due to the loss of a slew of mega projects, there has been a loss of jobs for the youth and, on the other hand, it has been unable to conduct recruitment of police personnel declared in the past. "

The government’s move had raised hopes among youth as there had been no recruitment in the last three years. The home department sources hinted that a lot of youth may not be eligible for the upcoming recruitment due to overage. The government is considering a relaxation in the age limit. "

District wise break up of the recruitment

The district wise break up of the recruitment of 14,956 police constables includes Mumbai (6740), Thane city (521), Pune city (720), Pimpri Chinchwad (216), Mira Bhayander (986), Nagpur city (308), Navi Mumbai (308), Amravati city (20), Solapur city (98).

It will also include Railway Police Mumbai (620), Thane rural (68), Raigad (272), Palghar (211), Sindhudurg (99), Ratnagiri (131), Nashik rural (454), Ahmednagar (129), Dhule (42), Kolhapur (24), Pune rural (579), Satara (145), Solapur rural (26), Aurangabad rural (39), Nanded (155), Parbhani (75), Hingoli (21), Nagpur rural (132), Bhandara (61), Chandrapur (194), Wardha (90), Gadchiroli (348), Gondia (172), Amravati rural (156), Akola (327), Buldhana (51), Yavatmal (244), railway police Pune (124) and railway police Aurangabad (154).

According to the home department sources, of the 14,956 police constables, 5468 will be filled from the open category, while others will be from schedule caste, schedule tribes, OBC, and other categories.

