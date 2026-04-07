Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber Police File FIR Over Leak of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Telegram | File picture

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals for allegedly leaking the Bollywood film ‘Dhundhar: The Revenge’ on social media platforms. The case has been filed under Section 51 of the Copyright Act, which pertains to infringement of copyright.

Maharashtra Cyber Police have filed an FIR against unknown persons for leaking the Bollywood film "Dhundhar: The Revenge" on social media. The complaint was registered under Section 51 of the Copyright Act. According to police, a Telegram group was running where members paid up… pic.twitter.com/WbNspv9Dgu — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2026

According to officials, the pirated version of the film was being circulated through a Telegram group, where users were reportedly charged up to ₹50 to access and download the movie. Authorities said the group had been actively facilitating the illegal distribution of the film shortly after its release, raising concerns over digital piracy networks operating through encrypted platforms.

Cyber Police officials stated that the operation appeared to be organised, with members joining the group and making payments in exchange for access to the leaked content. The use of Telegram, which allows private and large-scale content sharing, is being closely examined as part of the probe.

Maharashtra Cyber reiterated that strict action will be taken against those found involved in copyright violations and urged the public to refrain from engaging with or promoting pirated content online.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

The development comes at a time when the Ranveer Singh-starrer is witnessing massive commercial success. The film has become the fastest Indian movie to enter the ₹1,000 crore club in terms of net collection in India. Despite maintaining a strong run even after 19 days of release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded its lowest single-day collection on its third Monday, earning ₹10 crore on Day 19, according to Sacnilk. This has taken its domestic total to ₹1,023.77 crore.

With this, the film currently stands as the third-highest-grossing Indian film in the domestic market. It is now inching closer to surpassing the lifetime collections of Baahubali 2 (₹1,030.42 crore) and Pushpa 2 (₹1,234.10 crore) to claim the top spot.

Globally, the film has also performed exceptionally well, raking in ₹1,622.72 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It currently occupies the fourth position among the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide and needs to surpass Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and Dangal to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film globally.

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