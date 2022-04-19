Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber arrests 23-yr-old student for circulating child porn

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have arrested a 23-year-old student from Panvel for allegedly circulating content of child pornography on one of the social media platforms. The accused was arrested on the basis of technical investigation, wherein he had shared pornographic clips on groups. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for sale of obscene content on cyber space.

According to a senior state cyber official, the complainant, who is associated with an organisation that is working against child pornography, had approached the Maharashtra Cyber Police and lodged a complaint with them, claiming that a profile on Telegram app had been circulating child pornographic content.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered on April 5 and police began the investigation, only to learn that the profile was created by More, who allegedly circulated the images, videos in the groups on the social networking platform. Based on these findings, police arrested More from Panvel.

During the search at his place, the cyber police recovered a mobile phone from More's house, which had videos of child pornography saved in the device. Moreover, police also found financial transactions in More's bank account, which were related to the pornographic content.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have appealed to the citizens that it is an offence to share, possess and circulate child pornographic content and asked them to refrain from it. Police have also asked the citizens to come forward with a complaint if they come across such content and approach them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:40 PM IST