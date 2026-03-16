Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Hit By Fresh Controversy Over Alleged Fake Vidhan Bhavan Entry Passes | Here's What Happened

Mumbai : Fake MIDC Letterhead Used To Issue 50 Vidhan Bhavan Entry Passes, Probe Ordered | File Picture

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed a fresh controversy over the alleged fraudulent distribution of Vidhan Bhavan entry passes, despite recently tightened security measures following a bomb threat to the complex.

According to a report by ABP Majha, Industries Minister Uday Samant raised the issue in the House, claiming that passes were being issued illegally using a forged letterhead of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). According to him, the fake document was reportedly created using a colour Xerox copy of the department’s official letterhead and included forged signatures of officials to make it appear legitimate.

Samant informed the Assembly that around 50 passes were allegedly issued through this fraudulent method, with individuals reportedly charging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 for each pass. He also complained about the matter to Assembly Speaker Ram Shinde, stating that the misuse was occurring despite clear instructions that entry passes should be issued strictly as per rules.

The Speaker responded by announcing the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. He assured the House that strict action would be taken against those responsible once the investigation is completed, adding that the findings are expected before the end of the ongoing Assembly session, reported ABP Majha.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar said that the government would take an appropriate decision after examining the report submitted by the concerned authorities.

The controversy gained further attention after MLA Amol Mitkari raised questions about the entry of certain individuals into the Vidhan Bhavan premises despite restrictions on passes. Mitkari pointed out that some activists were seen inside the complex during the session, where they reportedly attended a gathering, obtained full-day passes and distributed books within the premises.

He questioned how such individuals managed to enter the high-security zone even after strict restrictions were imposed following recent security alerts.

Security around Vidhan Bhavan had been tightened earlier this week after an anonymous email threatening to blow up the complex was received on the official website of the Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan office. Police immediately conducted a search operation across the premises, but later confirmed that the threat email was a hoax.

However, the emergence of the alleged pass scam has once again raised serious concerns over security protocols and access control inside the state legislature complex.

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