Mumbai: Mahalakshmi Saras Exhibition 2026 To Open At BKC From May 2, Showcasing 5 Million Lakhpati Didis

Women entrepreneurs from Maharashtra and across India will showcase products at Mahalakshmi Saras 2026 in BKC | Instagram

Mumbai, April 30: Mahalakshmi Saras Exhibition is emerging as a powerful symbol of women empowerment in Maharashtra. With over 5 million ‘Lakhpati Didis’ actively engaged across the state, it stands as one of the largest working women’s collectives in the country.

Grand exhibition to open from May 2

From May 2, the grand inauguration of the “Mahalakshmi Saras Sale and Exhibition 2026” will take place at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The event is organized by the Government of Maharashtra’s Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj under the UMED – Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM). The exhibition will remain open to the general public until May 14.

This year, a total of 500 stalls have been set up, including 230 from Maharashtra, 66 from other states, 68 from innovative women’s groups, and 34 from women-led Farmer Producer Organizations.

Additionally, 22 stalls from various government institutions such as NABARD, MAVIM, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and Tribal & Agriculture Departments are participating.

Platform for women entrepreneurs

Chief Executive Officer of UMED-MSRLM, Nilesh Sagar, said, “Mahalakshmi Saras is not merely an exhibition, but a powerful platform that strengthens women’s economic independence, confidence, and leadership abilities. The network of ‘Lakhpati Didis’ is giving a new direction to Maharashtra’s rural economy.”

“The success of the UMED campaign can be gauged from the fact that loans worth over 50,000 crore have been disbursed to women so far. In the past year alone, loans amounting to 10,000 crore were extended to aspiring women entrepreneurs. More than 5 million Lakhpati Didis have been created in the state,” he added.

Modern technology and visitor facilities

Chief Operating Officer of Umed MSRLM said, “This year, Mahalakshmi Saras incorporates modern technologies such as AR photography, anamorphic walls, and infographic walls. Special facilities have been arranged for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women. Additionally, a free home delivery service within a 25-kilometre radius has been made available for the convenience of visitors.”

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The central theme of this year is “Container”, symbolizing industry, exports, and global opportunities. This concept reflects the journey of women entrepreneurs from local to global platforms. A grand container-based façade, designed as an ‘Udyog Killa’ (Industrial Fort), stands as a symbol of innovation, management capability, and women’s leadership.

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