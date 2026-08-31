Mumbai MACT Awards ₹8.23 Lakh To Police Constable Injured By Drunk Rider During Goregaon ‘Drunk And Drive’ Operation

A Mumbai Police official suffered a permanent knee disability after being hit by a motorcycle during a drunk-driving checkpoint in Goregaon in 2015 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Greater Mumbai, has awarded Rs 8.23 lakh compensation to a 55-year-old Mumbai Police official who suffered a serious knee injury after a motorcycle allegedly ridden by a drunk rider rammed into him while he was on duty during a ‘Drunk and Drive’ operation in Goregaon.

According to the judgment, the accident occurred around 12.20 am on October 13, 2015, at Pandurangwadi Junction, Goregaon East, when Salvi and other police personnel were deployed for a drunk-driving enforcement operation.

The motorcycle driven by accused Deepak Mahadik allegedly approached the checkpoint at high speed. Despite being signalled to stop, the rider continued ahead and hit Salvi.

Rider Arrested At Spot

Mahadik was then apprehended at the spot. The police papers recorded that he had consumed alcohol, with a breath-analyser reading of 212 mg/100 ml, and that he was unable to produce a driving licence.

Salvi suffered a fracture of the upper end of his right tibia involving the knee and underwent open reduction and internal fixation with a plate and screws. He remained hospitalised from October 13 to October 21, 2015. The hospital records showed medical expenditure of Rs 71,382.

An orthopaedic surgeon who later examined Salvi assessed 38% permanent partial disability of the right lower limb. The medical evidence recorded restriction of knee and ankle movements, painful difficulty in climbing stairs, and an inability to run or squat, besides difficulty in sitting cross-legged. The doctor also opined that removal of the implanted plate and screws would be required, estimating the cost at around Rs 80,000.

Tribunal Assesses Functional Disability

A significant aspect of the judgment was the Tribunal’s assessment of the impact of the injury on Salvi’s earning capacity. Although the medical disability was assessed at 38% of the right lower limb, the Tribunal held that this figure could not automatically be treated as 38% loss of earning capacity.

The Tribunal noted that Salvi was serving with the Mumbai Police and was attached to the Dindoshi Traffic Division, performing physically demanding traffic and outdoor duties. His inability to run and squat, difficulty climbing stairs and restricted knee and ankle movements therefore had a meaningful functional impact.

At the same time, there was no evidence that Salvi had been medically invalidated, compulsorily retired or suffered a reduction in salary because of the accident. Taking these factors into account, the Tribunal assessed his functional disability at 15% of the whole body.

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Rs 8.23 Lakh Awarded

With his monthly income taken at Rs 22,000, an annual income of Rs 2.64 lakh, 15% functional disability and an age-based multiplier of 11, the Tribunal calculated his loss of future earning capacity at Rs 4,35,600, hence Rs 8.23 lakh awarded under different heads.

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