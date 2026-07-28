Mumbai MACT Awards ₹33.8 Lakh To Family Of Pune Man Killed In Truck-Motorcycle Collision

The Mumbai MACT awarded Rs 33.8 lakh compensation to the family of a Pune man who died in a truck-motorcycle collision | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: The Mumbai Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded compensation of Rs 33.8 lakh to the family of a 43-year-old Pune resident who died in a road accident after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Daund taluka in October 2023.

The tribunal directed the truck owner and Liberty General Insurance Co. Ltd. to jointly and severally pay the compensation along with 7.5 per cent annual interest from the date of filing of the claim petition until its realisation.

Fatal Accident In Daund

The deceased, Khandu Gajanan Kokare, was killed on October 11, 2023, when a truck allegedly being driven rashly and negligently collided with his motorcycle at Mandhare Mala in Girim village, Daund, Pune district.

He sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead on being taken to hospital. A criminal case was subsequently registered by Daund Police against the truck driver.

Kokare's widow, twin infant sons, brother and father approached the tribunal under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, seeking compensation for his death.

They claimed that the deceased, who was engaged in sheep rearing and labour work, earned around Rs 25,000 per month and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Insurer's Objections Rejected

The insurer contested the claim, arguing that the deceased himself was contributorily negligent and that the claim petition suffered from non-joinder of necessary parties since the owner, driver and insurer of the motorcycle had not been impleaded. It also disputed the deceased's income and the dependency of the claimants.

However, the tribunal rejected these objections, observing that the FIR, spot panchanama, post-mortem report and other police records consistently established that the truck driver was responsible for the accident. It also noted that the insurer had failed to lead any evidence to substantiate its defence or prove any breach of policy conditions.

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Compensation Calculated

Since no documentary proof of income was produced, the tribunal assessed the deceased's notional monthly income at Rs 20,000. Applying the multiplier method laid down by the Supreme Court and adding future prospects, it calculated the total compensation at Rs 33.8 lakh, which included loss of dependency, consortium, loss of estate and funeral expenses.

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