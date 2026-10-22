Mumbai: MACT Awards ₹1.79 Crore To Engineering Student Who Lost Right Arm In 2019 Bus Accident

Mumbai’s Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded compensation of ₹1.79 crore to Snehal Zanjurne for injuries and permanent disability sustained in a bus accident | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mumbai, has awarded compensation of ₹1.79 crore to a 20-year-old engineering student who lost her right upper limb in a bus accident on the Western Express Highway in June 2019.

The tribunal held the bus owner and National Insurance Company Ltd jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation, along with interest at 9% per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition until realisation.

Zanjurne had sought ₹10 lakh in compensation with 12% annual interest. However, after assessing her loss of future earning capacity, medical expenses, prosthesis requirements and other heads of compensation, the tribunal quantified the award at ₹1,79,45,493.

The tribunal passed the order on October 17, allowing the claim filed by Snehal Dhananjay Zanjurne, who was travelling from Satara to Surat in a bus. The accident occurred at around 1.45 am on June 18, 2019, when the bus allegedly overturned after its driver lost control due to excessive speed.

Student Sustained Permanent Disability

Zanjurne sustained grievous injuries, including the amputation of her right upper limb. She was treated at multiple hospitals, including KEM Hospital in Mumbai, Bhosale Hospital in Satara and Z Plus Accident Hospital in Pune. Government-issued disability certificates produced before the tribunal assessed her permanent disability at 65%.

The tribunal observed that although Zanjurne had completed her B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering with first-class marks in 2021, despite her injuries, her academic achievement did not compensate for the permanent loss of her right upper limb.

“Though the claimant has shown resilience and completed her B.Tech with First Class showing good amount of will power, determination, dedication; the personal qualities of the claimant in no way can be said to compensate for the loss of right upper limb,” the tribunal observed.

It further noted that the amputation would cause lifelong physical hardship and could affect her physical capacity, self-esteem and social appearance. The tribunal held that she deserved compensation for the loss arising from the accident, notwithstanding her ability to complete her education.

Tribunal Assesses Loss Of Future Earnings

For calculating the loss of earning capacity, the tribunal considered her notional monthly income as a fresh engineering graduate at ₹25,000. Although the medical assessment placed her permanent disability at 65%, the tribunal fixed her functional disability at 60%, taking into account the possible requirements of an engineering career, including fieldwork.

Applying a multiplier of 18 and adding 40% towards future prospects, the tribunal calculated compensation for loss of future earnings at ₹45.36 lakh. It also awarded ₹5 lakh for pain and suffering, ₹2 lakh for loss of amenities, ₹5 lakh for loss of marriage prospects and ₹2 lakh for disfigurement.

The tribunal awarded ₹2,29,493 towards hospital and medical bills, based on the evidence and bills produced through the doctors who had treated her. It also considered the future cost of an artificial limb, noting that the prosthesis would need to be replaced periodically.

₹1.17 Crore Awarded For Artificial Limbs

Although the claimant produced a quotation of ₹15,15,990 for an artificial limb, the tribunal considered an average cost of ₹13 lakh per prosthesis, along with maintenance expenses.

Taking into account her age and the estimated lifespan of a prosthesis, it calculated the requirement for nine replacements over her lifetime, awarding ₹1.17 crore under this head.

A further ₹40,000 each was awarded towards special diet and conveyance. The total compensation under all heads was calculated at ₹1,79,45,493.

Insurer's Objections Rejected

The insurance company had opposed the claim, contending that the bus driver did not possess a valid and effective driving licence and that the vehicle did not have a valid permit. It argued that the alleged breaches of the insurance policy absolved it of liability and also disputed the claimant’s age, occupation and income.

However, the tribunal held that the insurer had failed to establish a breach of the policy conditions. It noted that the insurance company had not examined an officer from the Regional Transport Office to prove that the driver lacked a valid licence. The vehicle particulars on record also showed that the bus had a valid permit from May 13, 2019, to May 12, 2024.

The tribunal also accepted the claimant’s account of the accident despite her not producing a bus ticket or personally approaching the police to give a statement. It relied on her testimony, the FIR registered by Mamta Nagar Police Station, the case diary and the spot panchnama. The tribunal noted that the insurer had not challenged the authenticity of the police papers.

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The tribunal held the bus owner, Omprakash Sadwani, vicariously liable and directed him and National Insurance Company Ltd to pay the compensation jointly and severally, with interest at 9% per annum from the date of filing of the claim until realisation.

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