Mumbai: Lucky escape for car driver in Juhu after treefall incident

Mumbai: A car driver had a narrow escape after a tree fell on the car on Monday. However, a street pole that came down due to the uprooting of the tree fell on the car damaging its windshield. The incident occurred at Juhu near Rajesh Khanna Garden.

The driver, Rajiv Mehra, shot a video of the incident and uploaded it on Twitter. He also tagged it to the BMC Twitter handle.

His Tweet read, “Sad state of infrastructure @mybmc Driving via Rajesh Khanna garden juhu.missed huge falling tree & then a big electricity pole fell on my car smashing our windscreen Lucky to have escaped with no injury.”

The entire road was blocked after the incident.

The H west ward of BMC was quick to respond to Mehra's tweet and send a team to the spot. They removed the tree and opened the road for vehicular movement.

The BMC later replied to his tweet along with a picture. When The Free Press Journal tried to contact garden superintendent, Jitendra Pardeshi, he could not be reached.

