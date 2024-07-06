Mumbai: LoP Ambadas Danve Resumes Legislative Role, Alleges ₹34 Crore Scam In Nagpur Involving 14,000 Farmers' Compensation Funds

Ambadas Danve | FPJ

Mumbai: The Leader of the Opposition resumed his participation in legislative proceedings on Friday following the lifting of his three day suspension. Ambadas Danve, in the council, made an allegation of a massive scam in Nagpur where 14,000 farmers were allegedly duped out of their compensation money. According to Danve 14,000 farmers from Kuhi taluka were exploited, and the compensation meant for them was embezzled by Talathi and officials.

Danve said, “A shocking case has come to light involving the embezzlement of heavy rain relief funds meant for farmers in Kuhi taluka of Nagpur district during the financial year 2022-23. The government had announced an aid of Rs. 600 per hectare for heavy rains. However, officials altered the names of farmers on land records (Khasara) and inserted bogus names on the 7/12 extracts. These officials then appropriated the subsidies under these fictitious names. By committing this fraud, they effectively stole the subsidies meant for the farmers. It is a grave misfortune when those entrusted to protect the interests of farmers instead exploit them.“

The amount involved in this embezzlement is a staggering 34 crore rupees. "The sin of taking bread out of the mouth of farmers is being committed. The scam involved Talathis and Tehsildars, with corruption running deep. It raised serious questions about the government's oversight, especially given that prominent leaders like Deputy CM Fadnavis, BJP State President Bawankule, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari belong to the same region.”

Danve further added, "The government's potential downfall is akin to a poorly constructed bridge that can collapse at any moment."