Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Did Metropolitan MPs Fare As Parliamentarians?

Mumbai comprises six Parliamentary constituencies, each with its unique dynamics. In the upcoming elections, some candidates are again contesting, while others have been denied tickets. Meanwhile, intense strategizing is underway across parties, fueling competitive races among aspirant candidates. Amidst this, Mumbai voters are eager to assess the performance of their representatives over the past few years. Let's delve into the report cards of Mumbai's Members of Parliament (MPs).



South Mumbai, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North, and Mumbai North-East constitute the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai.



South Mumbai's MP Report Card

Arvind Sawant, representing Shiv Sena, has been the MP for two consecutive terms (2014, 2019). Arvind Sawant is once again contesting from this constituency, representing Thackeray Sena. He prioritized funds towards public health, drinking water, and infrastructure development. His constituency encompasses six Vidhan Sabha, which are Colaba, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Worli, Sewri, and Byculla.



MP: Arvind Sawant (age 72) (Shiv Sena)

Defeated Congress candidate Milind Deora by over one lakh votes.

Attendance in Parliament: 91%

Expenditure on constituency work: Rs. 24.06 crore

Questions raised in Parliament: 245

Participation in debates: 109

Total Works recommended: 419

Public works completed: 393



Mumbai South-Central's MP Report Card

Rahul Shewale, affiliated with Shiv Sena, is currently associated with Shinde Sena and is contesting the election as a candidate of Shinde Sena. He was the MP from this constituency for the last two terms (2014, 2019). He used funds for sewage systems, healthcare, education, and sports. Mumbai South Central comprises six Vidhan Sabha constituencies: Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, and Mahim.



MP: Rahul Shewale (50) (Shiv Sena)

Defeated Congress candidate Eknath Gaikwad by over one and a half lakh votes.

Attendance in Parliament: 94%

Expenditure on constituency work: Rs. 25.66 crore

Questions raised in Parliament: 531

Participation in debates: 143

Total Works recommended: 427

Public works completed: 382



Mumbai North-Central's MP Report Card

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan served two terms (2014, 2019). She directed funds towards public health, sanitation, road infrastructure, and bridges. The constituency includes Bandra West, Bandra East, Kalina, Vile Parle, Kurla, and Chandivali Vidhan Sabha areas.



MP: Poonam Mahajan Rao (43) (BJP)

Defeated Congress candidate Priya Dutt by 1.30 lakh votes.

Attendance in Parliament: 86%

Expenditure on constituency work: Rs. 26.14 crore

Questions raised in Parliament: 307

Participation in debates: 07

Total Works recommended: 448

Public works completed: 416



Mumbai North-West's MP Report Card

Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who previously served as the MP for the same constituency for the last two terms (2014, 2019), is currently associated with Shinde Sena. This time, Thackeray Sena has announced his son Amol Kirtikar as the candidate for this constituency. Gajanan Kirtikar used funds for projects related to drinking water, sports, healthcare, and infrastructure. The constituency comprises Jogeshwari West, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri West, and Andheri East Vidhan Sabha segments.



MP: Gajanan Kirtikar (80) (Shiv Sena)

Defeated Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam by 2.60 lakh votes.

Attendance in Parliament: 71%

Expenditure on constituency work: Rs. 24.31 crore

Questions raised in Parliament: 580

Participation in debates: 41

Total Works recommended: 400

Public works completed: 289



Mumbai North's MP Report Card

Gopal Shetty, representing BJP for two terms (2014, 2019), didn't receive a ticket this time. Instead, Piyush Goyal is the nominated candidate from BJP. Shetty's focus or used funds was on public health, sanitation, education, sports, and water supply. The constituency comprises Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop, and Malad West Vidhan Sabha areas.



MP: Gopal Shetty (70) (BJP)

Defeated Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar by 4.65 lakh votes.

Attendance in Parliament: 96%

Expenditure on constituency work: Rs. 23.69 crore

Questions raised in Parliament: 298

Participation in debates: 114

Total Works recommended: 430

Public works completed: 247



Mumbai North-East's MP Report Card

Manoj Kotak, a BJP member, served as a corporator three times before being elected as an MP in 2019. This time, the BJP did not nominate him and declared Mihir Kotecha as their candidate. Manoj Kotak's focus areas included public services, education, sports, and family welfare schemes. The constituency comprises Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, and Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Vidhan Sabha areas.



MP: Manoj Kotak (51) (BJP)

Defeated Nationalist Congress candidate Sanjay Dina Patil by 2.26 lakh votes.

Attendance in Parliament: 98%

Expenditure on constituency work: Rs. 25.58 crore

Questions raised in Parliament: 367

Participation in debates: 53

Total Works recommended: 527

Public works completed: 319

Prakash Akolkar, a Senior Journalist, stated, "The BJP refused tickets to their three sitting MPs. These decisions reflect the performance and career trajectory of the BJP's MPs. The party has announced new candidates in three constituencies, and they have not yet decided on a candidate for Poonam Mahajan's seat. Gopal Shetty's performance was good, but he was denied a ticket, because Prime Minister Narendra Modi favoured trusted ministers over him. Arvind Sawant's performance was commendable. Maha Vikas Aghadi has taken the lead in announcing candidates in Mumbai, while Mahayuti is lagging."



(The funds and works data are available on the MPLADS site (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme), covering the period from May 18, 2014, to October 5, 2021.)

(Other data was sourced from the Association for Democratic Reforms, PRS Legislative Research, and India Votes.)