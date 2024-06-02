Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024: MVA To Sweep 5 Out Of 6 Seats In City According To This Poll; Check Detailed Report

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024: MVA To Sweep 5 Out 6 Seats In City According To This Poll; Check Detailed Report |

Mumbai: After fiercely fought 2024 Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, the exit polls on June 1 have given MVA edge over Mahayuti in the state. However, Mumbaikars were particularly keen to see exit polls for the six crucial seats in the mega city. Mumbai is expected to see MVA win five seats while Mahayuti will bag one seat, if exit poll survey is something to go by.

Following the final phase of voting, several news organizations and survey agencies released their exit polls on June 1. Major surveys like India Today-Axis My India, News24-Today’s Chanakya, and Republic-Matrize provided state-wise seat projections for political parties.

Exit Poll Predicts Sweeping Victory For MVA

The Rudra survey-Exit Polls offered a detailed report on Mumbai's six seats which come under Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The report includes seat-share and vote-share data. According to this prediction, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is predicted to dominate Mumbai, winning 5 out of the 6 seats, leaving the BJP with only one seat in the city.

Seat-Wise Predictions

In Mumbai North, the exit poll predicts BJP's Piyush Goyal will secure a win with 62% of the vote share, defeating INC's Bhushan Patil, who is expected to get 35%, with 3% going to other candidates. The victory margin is predicted to be 2,60,000-3,00,000 as per Rudra Exit Poll

In Mumbai North East, Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Dina Patil is anticipated to win with 52% of the vote share, beating BJP's Mihir Kotecha, who is projected to receive 44%, with 4% for others.

For the Mumbai North Central seat, INC's Varsha Gaikwad is predicted to win with 51% of the vote share. BJP's Ujjwal Nikam is expected to secure 46%, leaving the remaining 3% for others.

The Mumbai North West seat is projected to be won by Shiv Sena UBT's Amol Kirtikar with 51% of the vote share, while CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar is anticipated to get 45%, with 4% going to others.

A tight race is seen in the Mumbai South Central seat, with Shiv Sena UBT's Anil Desai predicted to win with 47% of the vote share. Rahul Shewale from the rival Shiv Sena faction is expected to gain 45%, with 8% going to others.

In the highly contested Mumbai South seat, Shiv Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant is expected to secure a third consecutive win with 51% of the vote share. His opponent, CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Yamini Jadhav, is projected to get 43%, with the remaining 6% for others.

Region and seat wise predictions pic.twitter.com/gE91amM0US — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 2, 2024

MVA To Bag Maximum Seats In Maharashtra

At the state level, the Rudra Survey-Exit Poll predicts the MVA will secure a 46% vote share, compared to the Mahayuti's 43%. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is expected to gain 3%, with 8% going to other parties.

Seat-wise, Shiv Sena UBT is predicted to win the most seats at 14, followed by Congress with 12 seats. BJP is expected to secure 8 seats, the NCP-SP faction 8 seats, Ajit Pawar's NCP 1 seat, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena 3 seats. The remaining seat would go to other parties, completing the tally of 48 seats.

Mumbai's polling, held on May 20 alongside Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, saw an average turnout of 52.4% for the six city seats in the 2024 elections. The official results, to be declared on June 4, 2024, will reveal whether the exit poll predictions hold true and which alliance will emerge victorious in Maharashtra.