Mumbai logs 625 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 5,177

Active cases of COVID remain above 800 in Navi Mumbai (Representative Photo) | Médecins Sans Frontières

Mumbai: The city on Saturday recorded 625 new Covid cases and three fatalities, raising the tally of infections to 11,42,708 and toll to 19,684. This is the second consecutive day that the metropolis has reported less than 700 cases.

As per the BMC bulletin, 8,296 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,80,66,252. The count of recoveries has reached 11,17,847 after the recovery of 837 patients.