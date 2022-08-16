e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Loco failure delays Deccan Queen by over 2 hours

According to a Central Railway (CR) official, the Deccan Queen (train number 12123) which departs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5.10 pm was rescheduled to depart after 6 pm

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
Mumbai: Loco failure delays Deccan Queen by over 2 hours | File Image

Mumbai: The CSMT-Pune Deccan Queen train was rescheduled on Tuesday morning after a glitch in the locomotive of 'up' train (Pune-Mumbai) was reported at Thane station.

According to a Central Railway (CR) official, the Deccan Queen (train number 12123) which departs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5.10 pm was rescheduled to depart after 6 pm. The train, which was on its way to CSMT from Pune, was detained at Thane station and later taken to CSMT via Vidyavihar, a railway official said. Several commuters on board complained of a delay of around two to three hours.

Due to a holiday on account of Parsi New Year, most government offices were shut. However, hundreds of passengers working with private firms faced inconvenience and delays.

“Generally, I reach the office by 11 am but on Tuesday I got in around 1 pm,” said Sriram Shinde, 45, a commuter working with a south Mumbai-based firm.

The Deccan Queen Express is considered one CR's prestigious trains and mostly runs on time. Hence, a number of office goers (coming from Pune to Mumbai) use this train on a daily basis.

“After the problem was reported the loco was temporarily attended to by staff and the train was taken to the Vidyavihar loop via the 6th line to avoid detention at Thane station. An alternative loco was attached in the Vidyavihar loop and the train departed towards CSMT at 12.33 pm,” a CR officer said, adding that the train generally reaches CSMT around 10.30 am but on Tuesday it reached around 1 pm.

