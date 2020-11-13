Mumbai Locals: Railways grants permission to school teachers and non-teaching staff to travel

Indian Railways on Friday has granted permission to the school teachers and other non-teaching staff of schools to travel by the special suburban services run by the Western and Central Railway for the essential staffs identified by the state government.

This comes after the state government resolution (GR) dated October 29, 2020, stating 50 per cent attendance for teaching and non-teaching staff in all schools of Maharashtra.

In a letter to the CR and WR authorities dated November 6, 2020, the state disaster management, relief and rehabilitation department had said, "You are hereby requested to direct the concerned to allow teachers and non-teaching staff of schools to use local train services in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with immediate effect."

Railway officials said teaching and non-teaching staff will only be allowed to commence their journey through special suburban services if they have the valid identity cards.

“On the request of Govt of Maharashtra, vide letter No. DMU 2020/ CR 92/ DM 1, permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways, Government of India to school teachers and other non-teaching staff of schools for travel by suburban services over the Mumbai Suburban network with immediate effect. However valid identity cards are authorized for entry at the stations,” he said.

Moreover, Railways have also appealed to the citizens that except for categories as identified by the State Government and as approved by the Ministry of Railways, others are requested not to rush to the stations. It is also requested that travellers should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID19.