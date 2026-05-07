Mumbai Local Update: THESE Trains Will Be Affected Today Due To Special Traffic & Power Block At Kasara Station - Check Details Here

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced special traffic and power blocks at Kasara station today, May 7. According to the railways, the power block will be carried out from 3.50 pm to 5.50 pm.

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The railways said that suburban train services on both the UP and DOWN lines between Asangaon railway station and Kasara railway station will remain suspended during the block period. Due to this, several trains have been short-terminated at Asangaon and Kasara.

Details Of Affected Trains

Train No. Kasara 19, which will depart at 1.10 pm, will be short-terminated at Asangaon at 3.22 pm.

Train No Kasara 21, which will depart from CSMT at 2.17 pm, will reach Asangaon at 4.04 pm.

Train No Kasara 23 will depart from CSMT at 2.46 pm and will be short-terminated at Asangaon at 4.49 pm.

Details Of Short-Originating Trains From Asangaon

Train No Kasara 24, Asagangaon (4.13 pm)- CSMT (5.51 pm)

Train No Kasara 26: Asagangaon (4.54 pm)- CSMT (6.34 pm)

Train No Kasara 28: Asagangaon (5.39 pm)- CSMT (7.19 pm)

The Central Railways also informed passengers to take note of the last train towards Kasara before the power block. The train will depart from CSMT at 12.30 pm, while the last local towards CSMT will depart from Kasara at 2.42 pm.

After the block, the first local towards Kasara will depart from CSMT at 4.50 pm, while towards CSMT, the train will depart from Kasara at 6.17 pm.

Earlier in the day, Central Railway operated a mid special block between Umbermali railway station and Atgaon railway station from 2.55 am to 4:10 am on May 7.

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Due to this, the Kasara–CSMT local departed late at 4:20 am instead of 3:51 am. Several mail and express trains also faced stoppages and delays during the early morning hours.

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