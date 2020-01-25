Mumbai local update: Good news for commuters, as there won't be any mega blocks on Central Railway

Instead, the Central Railway will operate night traffic and power block for the launching of girders for new public foot over the bridge between Sion and Kurla.

CR will operate block on all 6 lines that are Up & Dn slow lines, Up & Dn Fast lines and Up & Dn Harbour lines, Between Vadala Road and Mankhurd on Harbour lines and Between Ghatkopar/Kurla and Matunga on Mainlines. The night block will be on Saturday and Sunday night between 01.00 am to 04.50 am.

Due to this , the train running pattern will be as under:

SUSPENSION OF SUBURBAN TRAINS

Main Line

1. Last Dn local on Main Line will leave CSMT at 00.25 hrs for Karjat

2. Last Up local on Main Line will leave Thane at 00.23 hrs for CSMT

3. First Dn local on Main Line will leave CSMT at 04.48 hrs for Karjat

4. First Up local on Main Line will leave Thane at 04.56 hrs for CSMT

Harbour Line

1. Last Dn local on Harbour line will leave CSMT at 00.24 hrs for Panvel

2. First Dn local on Harbour line will leave CSMT at 04.52 hrs for Panvel

3. First Up local on Harbour line will leave Panvel at 04.29 hrs for CSMT

Cancellation of Mail/Express/Passenger Trains

1. Train No. 51154 Bhusaval-CSMT passenger leaving Bhusaval on 25.1.2020

2. Train No. 51153 CSMT – Bhusaval passenger leaving CSMT on 26.1.2020

3. Train No. 51034 Sainagar Shirdi – CSMT Express arriving CSMT on 26.1.2020

4. Train No. 51033 CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi leaving CSMT on 26.1.2020

Rescheduling of Dn Mail/Express Trains

1. Train No. 10103 CSMT – Madgaon Mandovi Express is Rescheduled to leave CSMT at 10.00 hrs (Scheduled Dep. 07.10 hrs)

2. Train No. 11301 CSMT – Bengaluru Udyan Express is Rescheduled to leave CSMT at 10.30 hrs (Scheduled Dep. 08.05 hrs)

Short Termination of Mail/Express Trains arriving CSMT

Train Nos. 11020 Bhubaneshwar – Mumbai Konark Express, 12134 Mangluru – Mumbai Express and 12112 Amaravati – Mumbai Express arriving Mumbai on 26.1.2020 will be short terminated at Dadar.

Regulation of Mail/Express Trains arriving CSMT/Dadar

Up mail/Express trains arriving CSMT and Dadar during the block period / in the morning of 26.1.2020 will be regulated enroute and will arrive destination 2.00 to 3.00 hrs late behind schedule.