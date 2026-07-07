Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Resume Between Vasai-Virar After Rain Disruption; Trains Running 10-15 Minutes Late

Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services Resume Between Vasai-Virar After Rain Disruption; Trains Running 10-15 Minutes Late | Representational Image

Mumbai: Suburban train services between Vasai Road and Virar resumed in the early hours of Tuesday after heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging temporarily disrupted operations on the Western Railway network. The restoration comes as Mumbai and its surrounding regions continue to recover from the impact of intense monsoon showers over the past two days.

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According to Western Railway, the first local train for Churchgate departed from Virar at 3.57 am after services were restored. Railway officials expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and thanked commuters for their patience and cooperation during the disruption.

In a post on X, Western Railway said, "Mumbai local train services between Vasai Road and Virar have been restored following the temporary disruption caused by heavy rainfall. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our valued passengers during this period and thank you for your patience and cooperation. Your safety remains our highest priority."

Train services between Vasai Road and Virar were suspended on Monday after relentless rainfall triggered severe waterlogging on tracks, affecting one of the busiest suburban railway corridors connecting Mumbai with Palghar district.

Trains Running 10-15 Minutes Late

Although services have resumed, Western Railway said suburban trains across the network are still operating with delays. "All Western Railway suburban local services between Churchgate and Dahanu Road are running 10 to 15 minutes late. Please plan your journey accordingly. We regret the inconvenience," the railway administration said in another update.

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The restoration of services has brought relief to thousands of daily commuters after widespread rainfall disrupted rail, road and bus transport across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Authorities, however, have advised passengers to stay updated on official railway announcements as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Mumbai and adjoining districts.

(with inputs from Abhishek Pathak)