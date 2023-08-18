 Mumbai Local Train Update: No Mega Block On Western Railway On August 20
A jumbo block of four hours will be in place between Borivali and Bhayandar station from 00:40 am to 4:40 am on Sunday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway | FPJ

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on up slow lines and down fast lines between Borivali and Bhayandar station from 00:40 am to 4:40 am on Sunday, August 20.

According to Western Railway, during the block period, all up Slow line trains will be operated on up fast lines between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali and all down fast line trains will be operated on down slow lines between Goregoan to Vasai Road/Virar station.

Therefore, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway suburban section on this Sunday, 20th August, 2023.

article-image

