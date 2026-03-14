Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Western & Transharbour Lines On March 15; Check Time & Route Here | Representative pic

Mumbai: Multiple railway blocks will be carried out across the Mumbai suburban network this weekend on Western Railway and Central Railway to facilitate operational and maintenance work, which will disrupt several suburban and long-distance train services.

Jumbo Block On Western Railways

Western Railway will undertake a jumbo block on the UP and DOWN fast lines between Borivali and Bhayandar and a major block on all lines at Prabhadevi station during the night of Sunday, March 15, 2026 to carry out operational work and de-launching of a girder of the Prabhadevi Road Over Bridge.

🚧 JUMBO BLOCK – WESTERN RAILWAY (Mumbai Suburban) 🚧



Western Railway will operate a Jumbo Block on the Up & Down Through Lines between Borivali (BVI) and Bhayandar (BYR) during the night of March 14/15, 2026, for infrastructure maintenance and the de-launching of the girder of… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) March 14, 2026

The block between Borivali and Bhayandar will be carried out from 12:15 am to 3:45 am, while the major block at Prabhadevi station will be undertaken from 1:30 am to 6:00 am.

During the Borivali–Bhayandar block, all fast line trains will run on the slow line between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali.

Meanwhile, during the block at Prabhadevi station, some suburban services will be cancelled, short-terminated, or reversed from Dadar and Bandra.

In addition, no suburban train services will run between Churchgate and Prabhadevi, and trains will also remain unavailable at Matunga Road and Mahim stations during the block period.

Due to the block, several Mail and Express trains will be regulated or rescheduled between Surat and Virar.

Western Railway has clarified that no daytime block will be taken on the suburban section on Sunday, March 15.

Mega Block On Central Railways

Meanwhile, Central Railway has announced a mega block on the Transharbour line on Sunday between Thane and Vashi/Nerul for maintenance work of railway tracks and signals.

The block will remain in effect from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm, during which all up and down local train services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul and between Thane and Panvel will remain cancelled.

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