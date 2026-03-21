Mumbai Local Train Update: Jumbo, Mega Blocks Announced On Western & Central Lines On March 22; Check Time & Route Here

Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Western & Central Lines On March 22; Check Time & Route Here | Representative Image

Mumbai: Commuters on both Central and Western Railway lines are likely to face disruptions this weekend as multiple traffic and power blocks have been scheduled across key sections for infrastructure works, including platform extensions and bridge demolition.

According to a tweet shared by DRM - Mumbai Central, WR, on the Western Railway, a block has been announced between Vasai Road and Virar in both up and down directions. The block will be operational from 12:15 am to 4:15 am on Sunday, leading to temporary suspension of train services on this section during the early morning hours.

🚧 WR MEGA BLOCK UPDATE 🚧



📅 Night of 21/22 Mar 2026 (Sat/Sun)



🔧 MAJOR BLOCK – Prabhadevi

⏰ 01:30–06:00 hrs

➡️ No trains between Churchgate–Prabhadevi

🚫 No halt at Matunga Rd & Mahim

🔁 Trains short terminate/reverse at Dadar & Bandra

⚠️ Some suburban trains will be… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) March 20, 2026

Meanwhile, a significant operational disruption is also expected on the Western line due to the demolition of a railway flyover girder near Prabhadevi station. The work will be carried out between 1:30 am and 6:00 am on Sunday. During this time, local train services will not be available between Churchgate and Prabhadevi, with Matunga Road and Mahim stations also remaining non-operational for suburban services. Trains will terminate and turn back from Dadar or Bandra, while a few others will be cancelled.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, on the Central Railway’s Trans-Harbour line, a special traffic and power block will be in effect between Thane and Vashi/Nerul on Sunday from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. During this period, all up and down local services on this stretch will remain suspended, impacting regular suburban movement.

In addition, a major block has been planned from Saturday midnight until Sunday morning for platform extension works. The work will be carried out on platforms 3 and 4 at Thane station, as well as platforms 1A, 1 and 2 at Dombivli, reported MT. As a result, several suburban services are expected to be cancelled during the block duration.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and check official railway updates to avoid inconvenience.

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