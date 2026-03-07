Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On March 8; Check Time & Route Here

Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On March 7; Check Time & Route Here | Representational image

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on Central Railway and Western Railway on Sunday, 3rd March, are likely to face disruptions as the railway administration has announced a mega and jumbo block on multiple sections for maintenance work. Several suburban services will be cancelled, while others will operate with delays of up to 20 minutes.

Jumbo Block On Western Railways

On the Western Railway, a night block will be carried out between Mahim and Santacruz stations on the Up and Down slow lines from 1:00 am to 4:30 am on Sunday night. During this period, slow line trains will be diverted to the fast lines. Since the platform is short on certain stations, suburban trains did not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations, while trains will make a double halt at Lower Parel, Mahim and Khar Road stations.

Western Railway will operate a Jumbo Block from 1:00 hrs to 4:30 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, 7th/8th March, 2026, on the UP and DOWN Slow lines between Mahim and Santacruz stations for maintenance of track, signalling systems and overhead equipment.… pic.twitter.com/8Q0lMwukz2 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 6, 2026

Mega Block On Central Railways

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the block on the Central Railway’s Main Line will be carried out between Matunga and Mulund stations on the Up and Down fast lines from 11:20 am to 3:45 pm. During this period, fast local trains will be diverted to the slow lines in both directions. As a result, passengers may experience delays and changes in schedules, with some services being cancelled or running approximately 20 minutes behind schedule.

Additionally, another maintenance block was scheduled between Kalyan and Dombivli from 1:45 am to 4:15 am on the night of March 7 and 8, affecting both fast and slow services. Local train leaving for Kalyan from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 12.08 am will only run till Thane. The local trains that leave from Kalyan for CSMT at 2.30 am will instead leave from Thane at 4.00 am for CSMT.

Meanwhile, a separate mega block will be implemented on the Harbour Line between Kurla and Vashi from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm on Sunday. Due to this block, all up and down local train services operating between CSMT and Vashi, Belapur and Panvel will remain cancelled during the block period.

To minimise inconvenience to passengers, special local trains will operate between CSMT and Kurla as well as between Panvel and Vashi. Railway officials also clarified that services operating between Thane and Vashi or Nerul, along with trains on the Uran route, will continue to run according to the regular schedule.

Railway authorities have urged commuters to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/