Mumbai Local Train Update: Jumbo, Mega Blocks Announced On Western & Central Lines On April 12 |Check Details Here |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s suburban rail commuters are set to face significant disruptions on Sunday, April 12, as both Western Railway and Central Railway will undertake scheduled jumbo and mega blocks across key sections for maintenance work.

Jumbo Blocks On Western Railways

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of Western Railway, a five-hour jumbo block will be carried out on the UP and Down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The block has been scheduled to facilitate maintenance of tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment.

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and Down Fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on Sunday, 12th April, 2026.@RailMinIndia #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/bkiXB8KLL3 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 10, 2026

During this period, all fast line trains will be diverted to operate on the slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon. As a result, several suburban services will remain cancelled. Additionally, some Borivali and Andheri-bound services will operate only up to Goregaon on the Harbour Line.

Mega Blocks On Central & Habour Line

Meanwhile, Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a mega block across multiple suburban sections during the day to carry out essential engineering and maintenance work.

On the main line, a block will be in place on the UP and Down slow lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm. During this period, DOWN slow services departing CSMT between 10:48 am and 3:45 pm will be diverted to the down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations, before being re-diverted to the slow line at Vidyavihar.

Similarly, UP slow services departing Ghatkopar between 10:19 am and 3:52 pm will be diverted to the up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT, halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

On the Harbour Line, down services from CSMT to Chunabhatti and Bandra will remain suspended from 11:40 am to 4:40 pm, while up services towards CSMT from Chunabhatti and Bandra will remain suspended from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

Additionally, down Harbour line services towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel departing CSMT between 11:16 am and 4:47 pm, and services towards Bandra and Goregaon between 10:48 am and 4:43 pm, will remain suspended.

Up Harbour services for CSMT from Panvel, Belapur and Vashi between 9:53 am and 3:20 pm, and from Goregaon and Bandra between 10:45 am and 5:13 pm, will also remain suspended.

To ease passenger inconvenience, special train services will operate between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers have also been permitted to travel via the main line and Western Railway network between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Railway authorities have stated that these mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and ensuring passenger safety. Commuters have been urged to take note of the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

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