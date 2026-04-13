Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railways Reports 10% Surge In Ticket Checking Cases In FY 2025–26; Revenue Crosses ₹250 Crore

Central Railway Reports 10% Surge In Ticket Checking Cases In FY 2025–26 Across Mumbai Railway Network; Revenue Crosses ₹250 Crore |

Mumbai: Central Railway has reported a sharp rise in ticket checking cases and corresponding revenue collection in the financial year 2025–26, reflecting intensified enforcement measures across its network.

According to official data shared by Central Railways on X (formerly twitter), the zone recorded 41.90 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel during the year, marking an increase of nearly 10 per cent compared to the previous financial year. In FY 2024–25, Central Railway had detected 38.05 lakh such cases.

Central Railway Achieves a Notable Feat in Ticket Checking Drive



In FY 2025–26,

Central Railway recorded 41.90 lakh cases (+10%)

and collected ₹251.91 crore (~24% increase).



A significant step towards ensuring fair travel for all.

We request passengers to travel with valid… pic.twitter.com/EU8tDENEeS — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 13, 2026

The crackdown has also translated into a substantial jump in earnings. The railway zone collected Rs.251.91 crore through penalties and fines in FY 2025–26, registering an approximate 24 per cent rise over the Rs.203.70 crore generated in the preceding year.

Officials indicated that the sustained drive forms part of a broader effort to curb ticketless travel and ensure compliance among passengers. Regular ticket checking campaigns, surprise inspections and deployment of additional staff have contributed to the higher detection rate.

Recently, in a ticket-checking drive conducted during peak hours at Vikhroli station, authorities took action against over 400 ticketless passengers, with authorities collecting a whopping fine of over Rs 1 lakh in a day.

According to the update shared by DRM Central Railway, the drive was held on Monday, March 23, during the evening peak hours. During the intensive checking operation, "421 ticketless passengers were caught, and a Rs 103845/- penalty was imposed.”

On 23.03.2026, a special fortress check was conducted at Vikhroli station during evening peak hours.



421 ticketless passengers were caught, and a ₹103845/- penalty was imposed.



Passengers are requested to travel with proper tickets for a smooth and hassle-free journey.… pic.twitter.com/He8O66QX5R — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) March 24, 2026

On the same day, a similar drive was held at Bhandup Railway Station during evening peak hours, and about 380 ticketless passengers were caught, and a fine of Rs 91,160 was collected.

With the upward trend in detections, officials have urged commuters to adhere to ticketing norms. The administration has also maintained that ensuring fair travel for all remains a key priority.

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