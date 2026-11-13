Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted After Brake Binding On Gorakhpur-LTT Express, Central Railway Commuters Face Long Delays | File Pic

Mumbai: A brake-binding problem on the Gorakhpur-LTT Express disrupted Central Railway's suburban services on Friday, leaving thousands of commuters facing long delays and overcrowding at several stations. CSMT-bound fast local trains were delayed by 30 to 52 minutes, while slow services ran 20 to 40 minutes behind schedule. The disruption continued into the evening, with some suburban services also cancelled.

Express Train Detained Between Mulund And Nahur

The incident occurred on the sixth line between Mulund and Nahur, where the express train was detained from 2.25 pm to 2.43 pm. Smoke was seen coming from the train, following which railway staff used a fire extinguisher to handle the situation. The disruption affected the movement of suburban trains towards CSMT, causing a cascading impact on the timetable during the afternoon peak hours.

#WATCH | Gorakhpur-LTT Briefly Halted Between Mulund And Nahur Due To Brake Binding; Fire Extinguisher Used In Incident Reported by @ImAbhi5200 #MumbaiNews #Maharashtra #IndianRailways https://t.co/QR2Esep1o7 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 13, 2026

Commuters Face Long Delays At Stations

The worst impact was visible at Dadar and other busy stations, where commuters were left waiting for delayed local trains as crowds continued to build up on platforms. A commuter said he waited nearly 29 minutes at Dadar for a CSMT-bound fast local scheduled to arrive at 3.27 pm, but the train reached the station only around 4.50 pm. Although one or two other services operated in between, they too were running late.

Passengers also complained that station indicators were not displaying the expected arrival time of trains, making it difficult to track services or plan their journeys. With delayed trains arriving at irregular intervals, commuters struggled to manage the rush on platforms.

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Disruption Highlights Suburban Network Vulnerability

The incident once again exposed how a disruption involving a single long-distance train can affect the tightly scheduled suburban network, which carries millions of commuters every day.

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