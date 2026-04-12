Mumbai Local Train Services Hit: OHE Fault Between Bhayandar & Naigaon Delays WR Services By 45 Minutes; Video Shows Frustrated Commuters Walking On Tracks

Mumbai: The local train services on Western Railway were disrupted on Sunday after an overhead equipment (OHE) breakdown occurred on the down-through line between Bhayandar and Naigaon. The incident has delayed suburban train services on both fast and slow lines. Passengers were fumed as trains are running by 40-45 minutes late. Videos circulating online showed several commuters walking along railway tracks after being stranded in halted train.

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A video shared by gemsofmbmc showed commuters getting down from the train. It also informed that trains on the fast line are still operating, but are running around 40 to 45 minutes late, however, slow line has been hit severely as some trains are halted midway for a long time. A commuter informed that said the disruption occurred suddenly near the entrance of the first bridge at around 7:50 am. "There was a loud sound, and the train just stopped immediately. It happened right at the entrance of the bridge."

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Commuters also took to m-indicator to share information from across the Western Line vertical. Some users said that trains are running 20-25 minutes late on the fast line while 6 minutes on the slow line. Another informed that the Andheri-Virar train is reported to be 40 minutes late. One user also stated that a train has been stationary between Kandivali and Borivali for 30 minutes.

One user said that the Borivali-Valsad train has been halted in Vasai for over 30 minutes. Replying to the commuter, DRM-Western Railway informed that Train No. 69139, the Borivali–Valsad MEMU scheduled for April 12, 2026, has been cancelled between Vasai Road (BSR) and Valsad (BL) due to the OHE breakdown.

Train No. 69139 (BVI–BL MEMU) JCO 12.04.2026 is cancelled between BSR–BL due to OHE breakdown between BYR–NIG. — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) April 12, 2026

Western Railway Statement

Taking To X (formerly Twitter), DRM-Mumbai Central WR said, "Dear Passenger, your train has been delayed due to an OHE breakdown on the DNTH line between BYR–NIG. Efforts are being made to restore normal operations at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

The fault was reported at kilometre 44/1-6, causing at least one local train to be held up on the affected stretch. Diesel supply support is currently being arranged to manage the stranded service, while a tower wagon has been dispatched from Vasai Road to the site for repair work. Moreover, Officials have said that restoration is expected to take around one hour.

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