Mumbai Local News: 421 Ticketless Passengers Caught At Vikhroli During Evening Peak Hours, Central Railways Collects Over ₹1 Lakh Fine |

Mumbai: In a special ticket-checking 'fortress' drive conducted by the Central Railway during the peak evening hours at Vikhroli Railway Station, authorities took action against over 400 ticketless passengers, with authorities collecting a whopping fine of over Rs 1 lakh in a day.

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According to the update shared by DRM Central Railway, the drive was held on Monday, March 23, during the evening peak hours. During the intensive checking operation, "421 ticketless passengers were caught, and a Rs 103845/- penalty was imposed."

Social Media Reaction

Users on social media commented on the post and suggested similar drives at Kasara, Karjat, and Harbour line sections, saying several passengers travel without a ticket. Authorities say the operation aims to protect revenue while ensuring a fair commuting experience for paying passengers.

One user wrote, "There is a need for special checking in the Kasara fast train departing from CSMT at 6:55 am. Many passengers travel without tickets on this train, especially after Kalyan. Kindly conduct a special checking drive between Kalyan and Kasara"

Another added, "I hope such a fortress drive happens in Govandi, Wadala, Mahim, Masjid bunder Stations under Harbour line Suburban sections good Revenue Earning Spots but with Risk...."

Some other user also added, "Please do this beyond Kalyan too, towards Karjat and Kasara lines. More than 50 per cent travel ticketless and even in First Class coaches without any fear."

Another user sarcastically said, "If this happens every day, the railway's revenue will increase, it's to your benefit, and first-class passengers will get relief from this."

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Not just this, on the same day, a similar drive was held at Bhandup Railway Station during evening peak hours, and about 380 ticketless passengers were caught, and a fine of Rs 91,160 was collected.

Though Mumbai's local train is among the cheapest modes of travel across the city, ticketless travelling and even fake AI-generated ticket cases continue to be a major concern, calling for strict action from authorities.

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