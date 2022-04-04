e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
|
04 April 2022 12:51 PM IST

Track damaged in Pawan Express derailment near Nashik likely to become fit for operation by Monday afternoon: CR

04 April 2022 12:02 PM IST

BJP leader Pravin Darekar records statement at MRA Marg police station in connection with bank fraud case

04 April 2022 11:31 AM IST

Due to technical error, metro train at Magathane towards Aarey has been withdrawn from service. Commuters have been accommodated in the next train. Regret the inconvenience.

04 April 2022 11:08 AM IST

Thane district logs 8 new COVID-19 cases

