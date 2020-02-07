Mumbai: Lift mishap in Mulund high-rise; repairman dies, aide injured

Mumbai: A 45-year-old lift repairman died and his helper was injured while they were repairing an elevator in a 22-storey building in Mulund on Thursday. He has been identified as Sanjay Yadav. His helper and two members of the society were injured in the accident.

The incident took place in Mhada Colony, Mulund East, where the residents of the building had complained of elevator problems. On Thursday, the lift company, Omega, sent Yadav, along with helper Vilas Jadhav, 46, to conduct repairs. According to police, Yadav was on the 14th floor of the building, sitting on top of the lift while Jadhav was inside the lift along with the president of the society and a member, who were monitoring the repairs.

According to Navghar Police, suddenly, the lift moved and Yadav lost his balance, falling into the gap between the wall and the lift, with his neck stuck in the gap. The fire brigade was called for help. Firemen rescued Jadhav and the society members from the lift and extricated Yadav from the gap. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared before dead before admission.

Navghar Police have registered an accidental death report in the incident and an investigation is underway, said an officer.