Mumbai: Life threat on Twitter to Dahisar west civic ward corporator Sheetal Mhatre

Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporator from Dahisar (W) civic ward, Sheetal Mhatre, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at MHB police station in Borivli on Wednesday against a man for threatening to kill her on Twitter.

The accused, Ashish Kr Dwivedi, who has a Twitter handle as @ASHISHKRDW2, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

According to the police, Dwivedi had posted derogatory and intimidating content on Tuesday, and tagged Mhatre and Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The original post was tweeted by Chaturvedi, greeting Mhatre for organising a Diwali event, where she was one of the dignitaries and along with the tweet, she had also posted a few pictures from the event.

As soon as Mhatre saw the derogatory remark on her Twitter account on Wednesday, she approached the police and registered an FIR. The police said they have booked Dwivedi under relevant sections of the IPC for criminal intimidation and are investigating the matter.