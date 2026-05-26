Mumbai: Level-I Fire At Lower Parel Sun Mill Compound Brought Under Control In 4 Hours, No Injuries Reported | X / @misunilshinde

Mumbai: A Level-I fire broke out at Sun Mill Compound on Sitaram Jadhav Marg in Lower Parel on Tuesday morning, with Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials battling the blaze for over four hours before bringing it under control. While no injuries were reported, stock of clothes and other materials stored at the site were gutted in the fire.

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According to fire officials, the incident was reported at 7.42 am. The blaze was confined to stock of clothes and other materials kept on the first floor of a ground-plus-one-storey structure within the compound.

The MFB declared it a Level-I fire at 7.55 am and deployed four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, one water quick response vehicle, a 108 ambulance and ward staff to the spot. The fire was finally extinguished at 11.28 am. Officials said the exact cause of the fire would be ascertained after an investigation.