Mumbai: Level 1 house collapse at Kalbadevi, no injuries

In a level 1 house collapse, a part of a four-storied building collapsed in Kalbadevi while repairs were being carried out on Tuesday. No injuries were reported due to the collapse. The incident took place at Lohar Chawl near the Vardhman Junction at 4.38 pm.

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) arrived at the spot along with ambulances immediately after the incident was reported.

“As soon as we arrived we started work of removing the debris and clearing the area. There have been no casualties or injuries to anyone,” said a fire officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:17 PM IST