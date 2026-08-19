Mumbai LED TV Fraud: Former E-Commerce Delivery Boy Accused Of Replacing 25 New TVs Worth ₹12.37 Lakh With Old Sets | Representative image

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against a former parcel delivery boy of an e-commerce company based in Andheri (East), who allegedly duped the company by replacing new LED televisions with old sets before delivering them to customers.

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The accused, Aliyas Moda, 24, allegedly exchanged at least 25 new LED TVs, ranging from 50 to 75 inches and collectively worth Rs 12.37 lakh, with old televisions while the consignments were en route to customers. Several customers refused to accept the parcels after noticing that the packages were damaged and the televisions inside did not match their orders.

One of the customers who returned a television was Mayuresh Pai, director of LM Music Studio in Versova, where song dubbing and recording for Bollywood films is carried out.

The alleged fraud came to light after warehouse officials at Chandivli received complaints from customers about old TVs being delivered instead of the new ones they had ordered. The company subsequently initiated an internal inquiry and sought CCTV footage covering the “in-bound to out-bound” movement of consignments between May 25 and July 10.

“Moda was sacked after the irregularities came to light. The FIR was registered on Monday based on a complaint by the warehouse officials. No arrest has been made so far,” a police officer said.

According to the complaint, another delivery employee, Aryan Pal, disclosed Moda’s alleged modus operandi during the inquiry. Pal told the station manager, Nilesh E, that Moda initially promised him Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 and later paid him Rs 5,000 to remain silent.

Police said Moda allegedly contacted Pal to obtain customers’ locations and delivery timings, following which he would intercept the consignments and replace the new TVs with old ones.