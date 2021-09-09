e-Paper Get App

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:17 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet today

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on September 9 | Unsplash

Coronavirus: Thane district reports 243 new cases; four more die

NIA is doing its job. Those who wants to raise questions on its chargesheet can go to the court. NIA's chargesheet should not be used to play politics: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

NIA's chargesheet in Antilia case raised many questions. Sachin Waze was framed as main accused. From day one, we're saying that (former Mumbai Police Commissioner) Parambir Singh levelled allegations against Anil Deshmukh to save himself: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain in city & suburbs

NCB, Mumbai says it arrested a drug peddler, Mohammed Arif, with MD drug worth Rs 10 lakhs in illegal market from Reay Road yesterday He was absconding in 3 cases including a drugs case related to Chinku Pathan considered to be an aide of Dawood Ibrahim, the agency says

Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet today 

The leaders will meet at 12.30 pm at Varsha. Nomination of 12 in upper house, coordination among of MVA partners, COVID-19 situation, farms laws, changes in Banking Regulation Act, OBC n Maratha quota likely to be discussed.

Maharashtra reports 4,174 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths, 4,155 recoveries

Maharashtra reported 4,174 new coronavirus cases and 65 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 64,97,872 and the toll to 1,37,962, a health department official said.

With 4,155 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries climbed to 63,08,491, leaving the state with 47,880 active cases, he said.

Gang-rape of 14-year-old girl: Pune cops plan to appoint special public prosecutor to fight case

The Pune police plan to appoint a special public prosecutor to fight the case of alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl last month, a top official said.

As sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been slapped against 14 accused in the case, the case will be tried in a fast track court, the police official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

